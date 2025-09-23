Blackpool travellers heading north in January will be affected as West Coast trains divert onto the historic Settle to Carlisle line during major engineering work near Penrith.

The closure of the West Coast Main Line (WCML) between Preston and Carlisle for the first 14 days of the year will allow Network Rail to replace Clifton Bridge, which carries the line over the M6.

The £60m project will also shut the motorway between junctions 39 and 40 on the first two weekends of the year.

Blackpool travellers heading north in January will be affected as West Coast trains divert onto the historic Settle to Carlisle line

The 60-year-old bridge currently has weight restrictions limiting trains to one at a time, causing delays.

Avanti West Coast will operate a shuttle service between Preston and Carlisle using its new bi-mode Evero trains, which can switch between electric and diesel power.

Andy Mellors, managing director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Our plan to run Evero trains on the Settle to Carlisle line is all about giving our passengers the best experience during next January’s extensive engineering work.

“We know through industry research that during planned disruption customers prefer to stay on trains and avoid lengthy replacement bus journeys where possible.

“With this work only a few months away, there has been a huge collaborative effort between ourselves, Network Rail and the wider rail industry to find the best solution for customers which utilises our flexible bi-mode Evero fleet, ensuring that we keep Scotland and the North West open for travel when the West Coast Main Line is blocked.”

The diversion gives passengers rare access to the famous Settle to Carlisle line, renowned for its views across the Dales and the Ribblehead viaduct.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “We work together as a rail industry to keep passengers on trains and limit disruption as much as possible during our planned engineering upgrades.

“This diversionary route is a testament to our collaboration.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer passengers a viable route around the work, with as little delay to their journey as possible, while we carry out the main part of this essential upgrade.”

For Blackpool passengers changing at Preston, services to Scotland will run via Settle or be advised to travel using the East Coast Main Line.

Rail replacement buses will serve Lancaster, Oxenholme and Penrith.

Timetables are expected in October.