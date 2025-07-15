Seven of Blackpool’s cherished parks have been honoured with the prestigious Green Flag Award, recognising them as some of the best managed green spaces in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national award, presented by Keep Britain Tidy, celebrates exceptional standards in park maintenance, community involvement and environmental management.

All seven of Blackpool’s entries received Green Flag status this year. An impressive achievement that highlights the town’s commitment to nurturing and protecting its green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five parks: Anchorsholme Park, Crossland Road Park, Kingscote Park, Stanley Park, and Watson Road Park have all earned new awards for 2025, while Devonshire Road Rock Gardens and Highfield Road retained their existing status.

Blackpool Green Flag, Crossland Road Park. | Blackpool Council

Blackpool Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Councillor Jane Hugo, said: “To receive Green Flag Awards for all seven of our entries is a fantastic achievement for Blackpool and a testament to the incredible teamwork and community pride that goes into looking after our parks.

“We are very proud of our green spaces and the strength of the partnerships we’ve built with local volunteers and organisations.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Blackpool and a testament to the incredible teamwork and community pride that goes into looking after our parks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success reflects strong collaboration between Blackpool Council’s Parks and Open Green Spaces Service, Enveco NW Environmental Services and passionate volunteers from local 'Friends of' groups.

Watson Road Park. | Blackpool Council

These volunteers play a vital role in ensuring parks remain safe, clean and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

Judges were especially impressed with the parks’ community focus and high-quality management. Anchorsholme Park was applauded for its inclusive play area and the visible passion of local stakeholders.

Crossland Road Park’s proactive tree care and support for local wildlife stood out, while Kingscote Park was praised for offering a variety of spaces for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley Park - already a multi-award winner received glowing praise for its diversity of attractions and the commitment of its Friends Group, who support events, fundraising and maintenance.

Meanwhile, Watson Road Park was described as a ‘cherished green space’ in a built-up area with its volunteers commended for their dedication.

Anchorsholme Park. | Blackpool Council

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE said: "Crucially, these parks are vital green spaces for communities in Blackpool to enjoy nature and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise.

“It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

This year’s awards reaffirm Blackpool’s reputation as a town that values its parks—not just as green spaces, but as essential community assets.