Blackpool one of the first to feature on HM Registry's new Local Land Charges register

Blackpool has become one of the first areas to feature on a new national land registry service.

The resort features on HM Land Registry's new Local Land Charges (LLC) Register and is one of only four councils to feature on the new digital map.

The new digital move means anyone requiring local land charge searches in the Blackpool will need to get them from HM Land Registry rather than going to the council directly.

It also means results can be received momentarily rather than in days. The searches cost £15 each.

Local land charges searches are normally required in the property-buying process and most are charges are restrictions or prohibitions on the use of the property.

The local land charges search will reveal whether a property is subject to a charge if it is registered.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said : “We have been working closely with HM Land Registry to check, update and digitise thousands of local land charges before migration to their central register.

"Our team have worked hard to assist HM Land Registry make local land charges instantly available online, and this will help to make homebuying and investing in business development in Blackpool simpler and faster.”

Graham Farrant, chief land registrar, said this marks another step in the Land Registry’s transformation to fulfil its ambition to be the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data.

He said: “Buying a house is the biggest financial investment of people’s lives. By centralising and digitising the local land charges information of local authorities in England we are helping to improve conveyancing.

“Search results from the new register will be instantly available in a standard, easy-to-read format. This is another significant step forward in the Government’s ambition to make the home-buying process simpler, faster and cheaper.”

The City of London, Warwick in the West Midlands and Liverpool are the other councils that feature on the map currently.