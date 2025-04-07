Blackpool offers the cheapest pints in the UK - and here are some of the town's cheapest pubs

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Apr 2025, 19:55 BST

With temperatures rising and summer already on the horizon, it’s time to look forward to sipping your favoutie pint while soaking up the sun in a beer garden - but where in the UK is the cheapest pint?

Blackpool holds the crown of having the cheapest pint - and incredibly it’s still less than £2,.

Several pubs in the town offer great prices on a pint, compared with the UK average.

According to a survey by Aqua, Blackpool offers the cheapest pint, followed by Northampton, Derby and Swindon.

So which pubs offer the cheapest pint in Blackpool - and the UK? Take a look here to find out.

1. 17 of the cheapest place to grab a pint in Blackpool according to Gazette readers

Check out 17 of the top places in Blackpool to grab a cheap pint of beer according to you Photo: FRED TANNEAU

A compact local spread over two rooms with a beer garden. It serves British grub and a list of real ales and is located at 9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH

2. The Saddle Inn

A compact local spread over two rooms with a beer garden. It serves British grub and a list of real ales and is located at 9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH Photo: Google

An unfussy pub with a garden overlooking the seafront offering classic comfort grub and beer located at 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR

3. The Dutton Arms

An unfussy pub with a garden overlooking the seafront offering classic comfort grub and beer located at 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR Photo: Google

Genteel watering hole with a bygone vibe featuring a vast gin list, TV sports and mixology classes located at 22-28 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JP

4. Hogarths

Genteel watering hole with a bygone vibe featuring a vast gin list, TV sports and mixology classes located at 22-28 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JP Photo: Google

A bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, is located at 2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LJ

5. The Vault Bar andLounge

A bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, is located at 2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LJ Photo: Google

Well known for its 'great service and friendly staff', it is based at 11 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE

6. The Gallant Pioneer

Well known for its 'great service and friendly staff', it is based at 11 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE Photo: Google

