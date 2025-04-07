Blackpool holds the crown of having the cheapest pint - and incredibly it’s still less than £2,.
Several pubs in the town offer great prices on a pint, compared with the UK average.
According to a survey by Aqua, Blackpool offers the cheapest pint, followed by Northampton, Derby and Swindon.
So which pubs offer the cheapest pint in Blackpool - and the UK? Take a look here to find out.
1. 17 of the cheapest place to grab a pint in Blackpool according to Gazette readers
Check out 17 of the top places in Blackpool to grab a cheap pint of beer according to you Photo: FRED TANNEAU
2. The Saddle Inn
A compact local spread over two rooms with a beer garden. It serves British grub and a list of real ales and is located at 9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH Photo: Google
3. The Dutton Arms
An unfussy pub with a garden overlooking the seafront offering classic comfort grub and beer located at 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR Photo: Google
4. Hogarths
Genteel watering hole with a bygone vibe featuring a vast gin list, TV sports and mixology classes located at 22-28 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JP Photo: Google
5. The Vault Bar andLounge
A bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, is located at 2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LJ Photo: Google
6. The Gallant Pioneer
Well known for its 'great service and friendly staff', it is based at 11 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE Photo: Google
