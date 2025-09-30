Children from three Blackpool nurseries took part in the national Great British Beach Clean Up, collecting litter along St Annes Beach while spotting wildlife and learning how even small hands can make a big difference.

Kids Planet Clifton Lodge, Lytham Lodge and Bluebell Lodge joined forces to take part in the national Great British Beach Clean Up, which runs until September, 28th.

Armed with high-vis vests, gloves, litter pickers and bin bags, 30 young volunteers scoured St Annes Beach in Lytham St Annes collecting litter and learning about the impact of pollution on the environment.

The children discovered a variety of rubbish, including straws, bottle tops and other single-use plastics - items particularly harmful to marine life.

The Great British Beach Clean Up organised by the Marine Conservation Society, encourages volunteers across the UK to clean their local beaches and record the types of litter they find.

These contributions help inform conservation efforts and support ongoing campaigns against marine pollution.

Blackpool nursery children take on beach clean-up project. | third party

At Kids Planet outdoor exploration is an important part of early years education. The children worked in pairs to identify and collect rubbish along the sand, combining teamwork with a hands-on lesson about caring for the environment.

Their keen eyes also spotted two egrets hunting for food, offering a real-time lesson in local wildlife.

Once the clean-up was complete the Kids Planet team submitted their findings and photos to the Marine Conservation Society helping contribute to the national data collection effort.

Outdoor Specialist at Kids Planet, Deandra Kennedy, said: “It was fantastic to have such a great turn-out across three of our Kids Planet nurseries to support the Great British Beach Clean Up last week.

St Annes beach. | third party

“Keeping our community clean and taking care of wildlife is part of our nature-based approach at Kids Planet, so we wanted to bring the sites together to link our CARE values on a beautiful sunny day.

“When children learn to pick up a single piece of litter they begin to see that they are part of something bigger than themselves.

“From just this one activity our children are now excited to go back again and help keep their local community clean and safe.”

The nurseries hope this hands-on experience will inspire young minds to continue protecting the environment and nurturing a lifelong love for their local coastlines.