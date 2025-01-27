Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A childcare business which has moved to reassure parents over breakfast and afternoon club arrangements.

It comes after some parents raised concerns that Teepee Chilcdare was ending breakfast and afternoon club sessions.

TeePee Childcare is running the nursery and holiday club from Holy Family RC Chuch hall | Google

Parent James Smith, who has a five year daughter at neaeby Holy Family Catholic School, on Seacrest Avenue, North Shore, said the new arrangements would make life difficult.

But reassurances have been given over the provision.

The TeePee nursery is based at Holy Family Church Hall on nearby Links Road.

Mr Smith said: “Teepee Nursery took over in December.

“Holy family nursery was there for many years offering breakfast club, after school club and holiday club for children of school age.

“Now Teepee nursery have sent a letter to parents expressing they will no longer be offering this service, giving parents a three week notice period to find other childcare.

“Our daughter has been attending these sessions as she has two full time working parents who are now very worried about their employment.

“I am almost certain we are not the only parents to feel this way. Considering the government is trying to promote holiday clubs to working parents it feels like a step backwards.”

Holy Family Catholic Primary School on Seacrest Avenue, North Shore | National World

However, Teepee, a privately run business which is not part of the school, says that while it is ending its breakfast and afternoon club sessions for school age children, it is not ending holiday clubs and it is already making arrangements for half term in February.

Paul Shaw, who runs Teepee nursery with wife Tracie, also said alternative arrangements would be in place for breakfast and afternoon clubs via the school itself.

He said: “I can confirm that before we took over the setting we had a meeting with the local school of the children to which we provide breakfast and afterschool club facilities for.

“They confirmed that they were more than happy to provide places for all children that attend there and have even taken on extra staff to facilitate this.

“We would not have taken this decision without this prior meeting.

“With regards to the holiday club and only three weeks' notice, we are in fact running a holiday club this half term, and have already taken bookings.”

He said any concerns over the holiday club provision were unfounded.

He added: “ “We aim to provide a nursery setting for children aged 0-4 years old, from 8am to 6pm, 51 weeks of the year to enable working parents to have a safe, and caring environment for their children, rather than the current provision of 9am to 3pm term time only.

“It is difficult to offer this facility in the space we have and to also then incorporate space for children agreed 5-11, hence the decisions we have had to take.”

A spokesman for Holy Family Catholic Primary School said: “Holy Family Catholic school offers both a breakfast and afterschool club for our parents.

“We staff the clubs accordingly as demand for places changes daily.”