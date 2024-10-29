Northern staff responsible for running one of the busiest stations in Lancashire have been shortlisted for an award for many things including their life saving skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gateline team at Blackpool North Station have been named as finalists in the Station Team Award category at the 2024 RailStaff Awards.

The gateline team at Blackpool North Station have been named as finalists in the Station Team Award category at the 2024 RailStaff Awards. | Google

The team provide support and assistance to tens of thousands of customers who use the station during the summer months and respond to a wide range of challenging situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have effectively dealt with a number of anti-social behavior incidents, helped distressed people who were at risk of harm and responded to several medical emergencies.

They have also been praised for rescuing a vulnerable customer who fell onto the track and performing CPR on another who collapsed before paramedics arrived.

Station manager Mick Elliot said: “They are a really good team that work so well together. There’s a great atmosphere as they’re all friends who look after each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really busy seaside destination and we have major events going on all year round.

“We’ve also seen a huge rise in the number of people coming through the station in recent years and the number of requests for assistance has doubled since Covid.

“But the team take it all in their stride and rise to the challenge on a daily basis.”

He added: “They’re always prepared to do overtime and cover for each other, so they can help out to keep the place running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They thoroughly deserve this and it’s an absolute pleasure to manage them.”

The team will find out if they have won during the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday, November 28.

The team will find out if they have won during the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday, November 28. | Google

Mick has also been nominated for a Rail Manager of the Year Award at the same awards which he called ‘very flattering’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nomination described him as an “outstanding manager” who “motivates all staff to drive forward and go beyond their normal everyday duties”.

Blackpool North station is operated by Northern and used by more than 1.7 million people a year.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.