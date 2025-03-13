Popular Blackpool nightclub Popworld has announced a new schedule of club nights for adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults - starting this week.

The first session at the club, based at 120-122 Promenade close to Talbot Square, is ‘Spring in Da Club’ on Friday (March 14).

Popworld describes itself as “a cheesy 90's venue playing the best modern-day chart and party music” with busy workers nights and hen & stag parties at the weekend. It is based in the premises operated for many years by the much-loved Flares nightclub.

Popworld nightclub in Blackpool is hosting evenings for people with disabilities | Third party

Now the venue is branching out to increase its offer. It is working in partnership with Accrington charity, Spring into Action and Meet n Match, a friendship and dating agency for people with disabilities.

These new events promise to promote Popworld’s dedication to providing best-in-class nights out for all.

To make ‘Spring in Da Club’ possible, Spring into Action has teamed up with Popworld, providing a dedicated team of volunteers. These generous volunteers are there to support attendees, ensuring everyone has the best time possible.

The 2025 schedule has now been announced following the hugely successful disability club night held back in September which saw over 100 attendees including family, friends, carers and volunteers come together to enjoy music, dancing and making new friends.

Trent Fagan, General Manager of Popworld Blackpool, said: “Our goal is to create a space where all individuals, regardless of ability, can come together and enjoy the excitement of live events.

“Partnering with Spring into Action and Meet N Match allows us to ensure that people with disabilities are not only welcomed but also supported in a way that allows them to fully engage and have fun.

“The event in September was a great success and was well received by the community. These events are crucial because they promote inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and encourage social connections within our community and we cannot wait to put on many more throughout 2025”

The events will run on the following dates:

Friday 14th March 6-9pm

Friday 20th June 6-9pm

Friday 12th September 6-9pm

Friday 14th November 6-9pm

To find out more about Popworld Blackpool and ‘Spring in Da Club’, please see here .