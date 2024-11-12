A new study raises concerns about mental health issues among NHS staff | Third party

A new study says more than 4,000 NHS staff at Blackpool have had to take absence to mental health problems over the past three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amidst growing pressures on the NHS as well as government funding cuts, other issues cited were long working hours and issues over pay.

Figures obtained by Legl Expert found that Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has seen 4,097 staff members take absence due to mental health reasons since 2021, with figures rising in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust employs over 7,000 people and is part of the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System, providing services to a population of around 1.6 million people.

A new study raises concerns about mental health issues among NHS staff | Third party

Earlier this year, it was announced that government funding ended for a national network of mental health and wellbeing hubs that were established in 2020-21 to support NHS frontline workers during the pandemic.

These hubs served as a vital lifeline for a workforce in crisis, and closures across the support network have led to the number of staff absences due to mental health reasons rising year on year.

In 2021/22, the number of staff at the trust who took a day off for mental health reasons stood at 1,287.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, this number increased to 1,326, which is the second-highest number of staff absent over the three-year period.

The past year has seen another rise in staff absences due to mental health issues, standing at 1,484.

According to a recent poll conducted by NHS Charities, three out of four NHS staff have experienced poor mental health in the past year, suggesting that issues around pay and workload have resulted in a number of mental challenges.

In a statement about its poll NHS Charities Together, said: “Far from being a seasonal issue, ‘winter pressures’ are felt by NHS staff all year round. A huge 96 per cent of NHS staff surveyed said they believed that pressure on NHS services is growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chart shows growing number of NHS staff absences in Blackpool | Third party

“Faced with the responsibilities of saving lives, high workload, long and unsociable hours and exposure to traumatic events, it’s no surprise that many NHS staff are struggling with their mental health.

“These findings confirm how vital it is to prioritise mental well-being of the NHS workforce so that they can continue to deliver the best care for their patients.”

Pressures inside the NHS have become so severe that the equivalent of a week off work was taken by every single one of the health service’s 350k nurses last year due to stress, anxiety and depression, analysis of new NHS England data shows.

Due to ongoing staffing problems, many workers are pushed beyond their mental and physical limits due to long, intensive hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey conducted by The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) revealed that pay is the biggest source of dissatisfaction among nurses. 88% of respondents indicated that a pay rise would significantly improve their situation.

Other factors, including more flexible working hours, increased holidays, and shorter shifts, would also make a difference in a nurse's quality of life.

Enhancing pay, reducing workloads, and providing better mental health support can help create a more sustainable and supportive environment for nurses, ensuring they can continue to deliver high-quality care without compromising their well-being.

The Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was approcahed for a comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Expertoffers free advice and support to anyone who has suffered problems at work relating to mental health.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and claim online form, which you can access on their website.