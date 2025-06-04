I found out Blackpool has some of the cheapest fish and chips in the UK, just in time for national fish & chip day.

As national fish & chip day approaches on June 6, a new study has revealed something locals might already suspect, Blackpool is one of the cheapest places in the UK to enjoy our favourite seaside classic.

According to new research by WDW Bingo, which analysed thousands of takeaway menus using Just Eat and additional desk research, Blackpool ranks second out of more than 50 seaside towns for the most affordable portion of fish and chips.

Blackpool named second cheapest seaside town for fish and chips. | The MacMaster

The average cost in Blackpool is just £10.77, well below the UK seaside average of £11.71.

Only Portsmouth offered a cheaper option at £10.64, with Scarborough close behind at £11.05.

In a time when the cost of living and ingredient prices are climbing - particularly for fish, this will come as welcome news to both residents and visitors heading to the coast for a traditional chippy tea.

By contrast, Torquay in Devon was named the most expensive seaside town for fish and chips, coming in at a hefty £15.60 per portion, nearly £5 more than in Blackpool.

Head of WDW Bingo, Harrison Score said: “These findings highlight how even among coastal destinations, there’s a notable difference in price for the nation’s favourite takeaway.

“It’s clear that a trip to the seaside doesn’t always come at the same cost, even for a simple portion of fish and chips.”

The study gives a snapshot of how much Brits are paying for their battered cod and chips depending on where they are in the country.

Fish and chips have always been a Brit’s number one choice of seaside treat.

For those heading to Blackpool this summer it’s proof that you can still enjoy a traditional treat without breaking the bank.

Whether you're a resident grabbing tea on the coast or a tourist heading straight from the Tower to the seafront chippy, Blackpool remains one of the best places in the UK to enjoy Britain’s most iconic seaside meal - without the premium price tag.