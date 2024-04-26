Blackpool named in top 10 hotspot areas for reckless driving
A new study has revealed the areas in England with the most reckless drivers, with Blackpool ranking in seventh place.
The seaside resort recorded 232.46 collisions per 100,000 people.
Motor trade insurance experts at One Sure Insurance analyzed the latest data from the Home Office on reported road collisions in England in 2022.
The total number of collisions was weighed against the population in each area to determine the final ranking.
Doncaster ranks at the top, with 503.62 road collisions per 100,000 people in 2022. The area experienced 553 total collisions during the year.
Coming in second is Rotherham, with 371.95 accidents per 100,000 inhabitants. Rotherham reported 408 road collisions throughout the year.
Third in the ranking is Kingston upon Hull, with 652 reported road collisions in 2022. Against the population, that equates to 250.58 collisions per 100,000 people.
Stockton-on-Tees places fourth, with 247.80 road accidents per 100,000 residents. In 2022, Stockton-on-Tees witnessed 205 collisions.
In fifth comes London, with a staggering 21,792 road collisions in 2022 – the highest among the top ten. Against the population, London experienced 247.64 collisions per 100,000 inhabitants.
At the other end of the scale, Staffordshire has the least reckless drivers, with 35.88 road accidents per 100,000 people. The county reported 409 collisions throughout the year in 2022.
