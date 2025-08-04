A Blackpool mum and her daughter have made pageant history by being crowned the UK’s national queens together on the same night.

Eden Ronson and Dawn Kippax have made pageant history, becoming the first-ever mother and daughter to be crowned in the same year within the Pageant Girl UK system.

Eden, 31, proudly took home the title of UK’s National Ms 2025/26, just moments before her mum, Dawn Kippax, 59, was crowned UK’s National Classic Ms 2025/26.

Eden Ronson and her mum, Dawn Kippax, both from Blackpool, have just made history by winning national pageant titles on the same night | Brian Hayes Photography

The incredible moment marked the culmination of a life-long dream for both women, and a family legacy decades in the making!

With over 28 years of pageant experience, Eden has competed since the age of three. A bridal consultant, social media manager, and professional singer and performer, she has appeared on stage across the UK, including as a leading lady in the West End.

A proud mother herself, Eden is using her platform to raise awareness around postnatal depression, domestic abuse, and mental health issues she has experienced first-hand.

She said: “If my journey helps even one woman feel less alone or more empowered to seek help, then that’s everything to me.”

She also continues her 20+ year support of Donna’s Dream House, a Blackpool-based charity supporting terminally ill children and their families.

Eden’s message to anyone with a dream is: “A dream is a picture of a possibility - we should hold tight to our dreams because making the impossible a reality should be the standard we should all hold ourselves to.

“Your dreams are never too big despite what others may say, theirs are simply too small and knowing that is your superpower.”

Dawn’s win as Classic Ms is a triumphant return to the stage after spending two years as a runner-up and five years of health challenges that paused her dream.

Her crowning was made even more emotional knowing her daughter had just won before her.

Pageantry runs deep in the family as Dawn’s mother was a beauty queen in the 1960s, her sister won Miss England 1980 and competed at Miss Universe, and now Dawn and Eden are carrying the legacy forward.

Dawn’s message is “Keep Giving Back”, and she certainly lives it. From raising thousands for Cancer Research, volunteering at food banks, leading youth clubs and Beavers, to sewing PPE during the pandemic, Dawn’s lifelong commitment to her community shines through.

To follow in their footsteps, get in touch at [email protected] or call 01925 767 884.