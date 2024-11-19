Blackpool MP visits final phase of town’s flagship development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb visited the £50 million Foxhall town centre development to cast his eye over some very special artwork.

Mr Webb was joined by Year 5 and 6 pupils from Revoe Learning Academy who created artwork adorning the hoardings at Great Places Housing Group’s Foxhall Village West site.

The pupils were asked to create pictures on the topic of ’What Foxhall will look like in the future’ and the best picture from each class has been printed onto the hoarding and the artists given a prize as well as being invited to the unveiling.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb (centre back) at Great Places’ flagship development Foxhall Village West with guests | Third party

Mr Webb and the pupils were joined by project partners from Great Places, Blackpool Council, Homes England and developers, Tyson Construction – who provided prizes for the artwork.

Helen Spencer, Great Places’ executive director of growth, who attended the event alongside chief executive, Alison Dean, said: “Great Places has worked in Blackpool for almost 30 years so it was a pleasure to welcome Chris Webb MP to Foxhall Village West.

“We wanted to share our commitment to developing affordable homes and investing in our communities to deliver better outcomes for our customers and local people.

“With the support of Blackpool Council and Homes England, Foxhall Village is a fantastic example of us delivering much-needed affordable homes that have transformed part of the town.

“The artwork is very impressive and now stands proudly for everyone to see and enjoy!”

The art work of the Revoe pupils on display | Third party

Mr Webb added: “Providing affordable housing solutions is a priority for this Government and the Foxhall Village scheme is a great example of what can be achieved with the power of partnerships.

“It was also great to see the fantastic artwork produced by the pupils from Revoe Learning Academy and speak to them about their work.”

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “The first two phases have already delivered 194 new homes and this phase will deliver 88 new two, three and four-bedroom, mixed-tenure homes at the site.

“The council has always been determined to see this phase completed and provide a significant number of affordable homes for many people.”

As well as the new homes in the third phase of the development, Tyson Construction has pledged more than half a million pounds in Social Return on Investment for the benefit of the local community.

This included sponsorship for a local football team, support for community projects and a number of apprenticeships.

Foxhall Village West is due to be completed in 2026 with handovers starting in early 2025.