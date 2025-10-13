Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is urging local landlords, performers and residents to take part in a new Government review that could transform the resort’s nightlife and hospitality scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-week consultation – dubbed the Cheers to Change campaign – will look at tearing up outdated licensing rules that have made it harder for pubs, bars and event spaces to host live music, serve food outdoors, or stay open later.

Mr Webb, who chairs Parliament’s All-Party Group for Tourism and Hospitality, said the review was a “golden opportunity” for Blackpool to help shape reforms that could boost tourism, back local businesses and revive the town’s famous entertainment sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-week Government review of outdated pub licensing rules could transform Blackpool’s nightlife, boost tourism and back local businesses | Amie Johnson

He said: “Blackpool is the beating heart of British tourism and hospitality. We know better than most how vital a strong hospitality sector is for jobs, our economy and our community.

“I’m encouraging everyone with an interest in Blackpool’s tourism and hospitality sector – from landlords and performers to residents – to share their views and help us cut through the red tape that’s been holding Blackpool back.

“These changes could make it easier for venues to put on great live music, offer street food and create the kind of shared experiences that make Blackpool a great place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review will focus on simplifying alcohol and events licensing, supporting small business owners and helping venues bring more “fun, flavour and connection” to high streets across the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Government’s plan was about “cutting red tape, boosting footfall, and making it easier for venues to put on the kind of events that bring people together.”

He added: “When our locals do well, our economy does too.

“The shake-up could mean more street food, more live music, and fewer hoops to jump through for venues trying to bring people together – all while keeping the public safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Webb enjoying a pint a The Saddle, Blackpool’s oldest pub | Contributed

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the review would help give hospitality venues “the freedom to flourish while keeping communities safe.”

The four-week consultation follows the Government’s Small Business Plan, launched in July, which introduced major measures to tackle late payments and improve access to finance for small firms.

Residents, landlords and business owners can share their views via the Government website at https://t.co/plsigyMavi.