Blackpool motorists face five days of disruption as Langdale Road undergoes resurfacing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The works are scheduled to take place from Monday, April 7 to Friday, April 11, weather permitting.
During these dates, Langdale Road will be closed between Clifton Road and Deepdale Road from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.
Access will be maintained for residents and pedestrians where possible, but some delays and disruptions may occur.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The council thanked the public in advance for their patience as they work to improve the town’s infrastructure.
The resurfacing work is part of Project Amber, a broader scheme designed to improve road quality by using more durable materials and faster repair methods.
The project aims to reduce disruptions, lower repair costs and provide a better overall journey for Blackpool residents.
A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “Blackpool was the first local authority in the UK to use advanced imagery and analysis technology to repair roads.
“We’re now working with numerous suppliers who provide the latest technology to help us fix roads in a faster and cheaper way, that also gives longer-lasting results.”
“New technology, such as advanced imagery and analysis capturing, uses ultra-high definition imagery to send road surface information back to our teams.
“We also trialled new technology to fill potholes, filling in cracks within just a few minutes, which is great news as it means fewer road closures and a better commute for road users.”
Find out more about Project Amber by clicking HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.