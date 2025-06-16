A mental health patient who fled a Blackpool hospital in his pyjamas remains missing two months later.

Mohamed Mansour was last seen at The Harbour on Preston New Road at approximately 11pm on Saturday, April 12.

He was wearing grey pyjamas and a black t-shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Lancashire Police have urged members of the public not to approach Mohamed, warning that his behaviour may be “unpredictable”.

Instead, anyone who sees him is advised to call 999 immediately.

In a renewed appeal shared on social media today, a police spokesperson said: “We're still appealing for any information that will help us locate Mohamed Mansour, who is missing from Blackpool.

“Can you help?”

Mohamed is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall, with short grey-black hair and a matching beard, which he often ties with a rubber band.

He is believed to be sleeping rough and has known connections to Blackburn and Preston.

Police have emphasised that Mohamed is not wanted for any crime, but there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information that may help locate him is urged to call 101, quoting log number 384 of April 13.