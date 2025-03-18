A Blackpool man wrestled a teenage girl to the ground in Kendal before attacking police officers as he was detained.

Jack Slaven, 32, approached the victim from behind while she was walking alone along the river in Kendal at around 6.15 pm on January 26.

He wrestled the girl to the ground before pinning her down as he attempted to steal her handbag.

Jack Slaven, from Blackpool, wrestled a teenage girl to the ground in Kendal | Cumbria Police

The assault continued for several minutes until a passerby witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting Slaven to flee the scene.

Slaven then entered a local supermarket where he stole several items including meat, tins and sweets.

He was arrested later that night following a police investigation.

While in custody, Slaven became violent and aggressive, attempting to headbutt and bite two police officers.

Slaven, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and theft.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with an additional three-year extended sentence at Carlisle Crown Court today.

DC Ewan Breeze said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack which could easily have resulted in injuries had a member of the public not intervened.

“After attempting to steal his victim’s handbag, Slaven then went on to commit further serious offences and I am glad he was quickly identified and arrested following this.

“The sentence Slaven received today is justified and reflects the gravity of his offences.”