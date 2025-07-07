Blackpool man who 'knowingly breached' sexual harm prevention order jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
A man from Blackpool has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a court order designed to protect the public from sexual harm.

Aaron Cane, 39, of Furness Avenue, was found to have violated multiple conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) during a routine police check.

The SHPO required Cane to notify police of any address he stayed at or visited where someone under 18 resides, declare any aliases, retain his internet history, share device passwords, avoid all contact with children under 16 and not create social media accounts without prior approval.

Aaron Cane has been jailed after repeatedly breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Orderplaceholder image
Aaron Cane has been jailed after repeatedly breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order | Lancashire Police

Following the breaches, Cane was arrested and charged with four counts of breaching a SHPO and two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements.

He later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Kat Knock of Blackpool MOSOVO (Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders) said: “Cane had clear conditions of his SHPO, which he was ordered to follow.

“He instead knowingly chose to breach them, despite the consequences he knew he would face.

“These restrictions are there for a reason – to protect the public. They are not taken lightly, and anyone found to be breaching a SHPO will be brought before the courts.”

