Blackpool man who 'knowingly breached' sexual harm prevention order jailed
Aaron Cane, 39, of Furness Avenue, was found to have violated multiple conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) during a routine police check.
The SHPO required Cane to notify police of any address he stayed at or visited where someone under 18 resides, declare any aliases, retain his internet history, share device passwords, avoid all contact with children under 16 and not create social media accounts without prior approval.
Following the breaches, Cane was arrested and charged with four counts of breaching a SHPO and two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements.
He later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Detective Sergeant Kat Knock of Blackpool MOSOVO (Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders) said: “Cane had clear conditions of his SHPO, which he was ordered to follow.
“He instead knowingly chose to breach them, despite the consequences he knew he would face.
“These restrictions are there for a reason – to protect the public. They are not taken lightly, and anyone found to be breaching a SHPO will be brought before the courts.”