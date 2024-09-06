A man from Blackpool has been reunited with the crews that came to his aid after he suffered a heart attack.

63-year-old Chris Jameson became ill on a bus in Blackpool last August as he was travelling to take photos at the annual airshow.

He said: “I had tried to take the tram but ended up running across the road to catch the bus. By the time it had got into town and stopped outside the library, I had collapsed in my seat. I was struggling for breath, my chest was tight, and I was sweating.

“Fortunately, a man sitting nearby noticed I was uncomfortable and told the bus driver to call 999. I am thankful that one of the passengers found a former trauma nurse in the library who got on the bus to help me.”

Paramedic Holly Clarke and Emergency Medical Technician Emma O’Hara arrived in the ambulance within 10 minutes, and Paramedic Tracy Gardiner later provided backup. They gave Chris medical attention at the scene before taking him to Blackpool Hospital.

“They didn’t spare the horses getting me to the hospital. Staff were waiting when I got to Blackpool Hospital. I was fitted with a stent the same day, and three days later, I was back at home.”

However, it was while Chris was undergoing cardiac rehab that he was also diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I thought that I was having a reaction to the drugs that I was given, but my doctor told me to take some more tests, which ultimately led to the cancer diagnosis. However, I had to wait to start treatment until the cardiac rehab was finished. Also, earlier this year, because of the cancer, I needed another emergency trip to A&E via ambulance. Again, the crew that came were fantastic and took very good care of me.”

(L-R) Emma O'Hara, Tracy Gardiner, Holly Clarke, Chris Jameson, Aaron Pares and Mark Lewis outside Blackpool Ambulance Station | nw

Chris was invited to Blackpool Ambulance Station to meet Holly, Emma, and Tracy, as well as call handler Aaron, and to have a tour of the station.

“I’m very thankful to the ambulance crews. In effect, they saved my life twice. I am not sure that if it hadn’t been for the heart attack, my cancer would’ve been discovered. I’m thankful that I've been able to show my gratitude to the staff. All the ambulance staff are very caring and compassionate, treating patients as individuals and responding to their needs.

“I was a reasonably fit and active person with no history of heart disease in my family, so all of this has come as a huge shock to me and my family. My treatment for both conditions is continuing, and I’m getting through it. There are days when you feel wiped out, but I’m trying to be as positive as possible.”

Operations Manager Mark Lewis said: “We were delighted to welcome Chris to the new hub in Blackpool to take a look around. It’s not often that crews learn how their patients get on. We're pleased to hear that he’s doing well despite his cancer diagnosis. His positivity was inspiring, and we hope his recovery continues.

“We are proud of the care our staff provide, and I’m so happy to hear Chris’s glowing report.”

What is a heart attack?

A heart attack happens when the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot.

A lack of blood to the heart may seriously damage the heart muscle and can be life-threatening

Signs of a heart attack:

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder

Feeling nauseous and vomiting, light-headed, or unusually tired

A heart attack is a medical emergency. If you spot the signs of a heart attack, call 999