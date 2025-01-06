Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool man who is wanted as part of an investigation into a kidnapping has links to Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Drinkwater - also known as Luke McGee - is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into an offence of kidnapping.

The 25-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair.

Luke Drinkwater, from Blackpool, is wanted as part of an investigation into a kidnapping | Lancashire Police

He is from Blackpool but also has links to Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0676 of January 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.