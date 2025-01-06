Blackpool man wanted as part of investigation into kidnapping has links to Preston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke Drinkwater - also known as Luke McGee - is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into an offence of kidnapping.
The 25-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair.
He is from Blackpool but also has links to Preston.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0676 of January 6.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.