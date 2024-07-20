Blackpool man undergoes successful heart surgery using 3D technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alexandra Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, is reflecting on two years since the successful introduction of minimally invasive endoscopic heart mitral valve surgery. At the time of its introduction, 3D technology was not widely adopted and its infancy. The Alexandra Hospital is now one of the leading hospitals in the region for treating heart-related conditions.

Data published by PHIN (Private Healthcare Information Network) showed that in 2022 and 2023 more private patients opted to have surgery to treat coronary heart disease at The Alexandra Hospital than any other private hospital outside of London.

Mr Joseph Zacharias, a Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon and one of the leading consultants specialising in this field, said: “Minimally invasive surgery is the future of cardiac surgery. 3D technology particularly for mitral valve repair surgery is an exciting development. Over the past two years my colleagues and I have shown that these innovations have improved the outcomes of patients, reduced scaring and led to faster recovery times.”

The surgery Mr Zacharias describes is performed to correct problems with the small flap in your heart that stops blood flowing the wrong way. In traditional heart surgery, the patient’s breastbone would be spread and broken to gain access to the heart. Mr Zacharias and his colleagues are using a different technique, making up to four small incisions into the patient's chest.

An instrument called an endoscope, is then inserted with a specialist 3D camera so the surgeon can get a magnified picture of the heart and repair or replace the damaged heart valve. Taking between three and four hours, the new technique has seen excellent results.

Mr Zacharias said: “Using this new technique, we have seen patients fully mobile and pain free two days after their surgery. The endoscope and the 3D camera helps us to be more precise with the repairs of the mitral valve. Two years on we are getting better and better with patients having less and less pain after their surgery.”

Since the technique was introduced, The Alexandra Hospital has performed over 25 endoscopic procedures using the technique. Patients on average have saved a day in hospital through having the minimally invasive heart valve surgery.

One of Mr Zacharias’s patients who benefitted from this surgical innovation was Ian Ferris. The 71-year-old from Blackburn, underwent surgery to correct an issue with his mitral valve in June 2024.

“I first met Mr Zacharias for a consultation in Blackpool. He talked me through the whole process and explained how the new technique could help my condition. He kept in contact with me all the time, even reassuring me that if there were any delays with tests I needed, he could arrange things for me. It was all organised so quickly that it was almost a case of ‘pick any weekend in June,” Ian explained.

Ian’s surgery was successful and he is now enjoying a peaceful recovery at home with his family. Commenting on his experience, he said: “From start to finish my experience has been first class. Following my surgery, I was moved to intensive care and then onto my own room which made a massive difference. Mr Zacharias, his team and The Alexandra Hospital have been fantastic.”

Ian is just one of the growing number of patients who have benefited from the medical innovation taking place at The Alexandra Hospital. Mr Zacharias and his colleagues are committed to continuing their work to transform what patients can expect from their cardiac surgery.

Mr Zacharias ended by saying, “Ian is a shining example of how medical technology and an expert team can combine to deliver an amazing surgical outcome. For me it’s a special feeling to see a patient pain free so quickly after surgery. We are the first independent hospital to use an Endobaloon to protect the heart during this kind of procedure.

“We hope to be able to share what we’ve learnt with colleagues across the country in the not-too-distant future. Innovations like this are the key to improving our ability to treat heart conditions and ensuring patients get back to doing the things they love faster.”