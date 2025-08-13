A Blackpool man has been sentenced after a fatal collision in Knott End-on-Sea claimed the life of a “much-loved” motorcyclist.

Ian Joseph Hall, known to family and friends as Joe, was 73 when he was involved in a collision on Lancaster Road on October 25, 2023.

Joe had been riding his Yamaha FZS600 through the village at around 20mph to meet friends for coffee when a silver Vauxhall Corsa - driven by 40-year-old Sola Silas - veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with him.

Ian Joseph Hall (pictured) was killed after a car veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with him in Knott End-on-Sea | Lancashire Police

Joe was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remained in a coma for four days. He tragically died on October 30 from multiple injuries.

Silas, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, was arrested at the scene and later charged with causing death by careless driving. He initially pleaded not guilty at Lancaster Magistrates Court but changed his plea when the case was escalated to Preston Crown Court.

Today, he was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paying tribute to her husband, Joe’s wife, Karen, said: “Joe did nothing wrong and was doing 20mph through the village when Mr Silas swerved onto Joe’s side of the road and caused this catastrophic incident.

“Despite this, Mr Silas and his defence team then took 19 months of stalling and delays before they finally pleaded guilty, which has been a living hell for me and my family.

“Even now he has shown little remorse or given us a reason for his careless actions.”

She added: “Joe was a loving, caring husband who loved life and looked forward to every day. He was always looking for our next adventure and planning for our future. I have lost my best friend and soul mate.

“This sentencing today will never be enough to repair the loss and hurt I feel, but after 22 months of court cases, statements and constant stress I can now concentrate on grieving and try to come to terms with the massive hole in my life that this has caused.

“I have to thank all the police team for their hard work behind the scenes that has led to this point today and for the support I have received, especially from my family liaison officer PC Tim Taylor. You do an amazing job.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the tragic incident should serve as a reminder to other road users about the importance of staying alert behind the wheel.

“On October 25, 2023, Joe went out for a ride intending to return home to his family. Tragically he never did, through absolutely no fault of his own,” Det Sgt Davidson added.

“While we’ll never know why Silas drove onto the wrong side of the road, that action resulted in the death of a much-loved family man."