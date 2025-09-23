A man in his 30s was stabbed during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool, prompting police to release CCTV images of two suspects they want to identify.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened when three men reportedly entered a property on Hornby Road and assaulted the occupant on the evening of Sunday, July 13.

He was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his arm and later required surgery, but has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to these two men after a man was stabbed during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers today released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Two men – a 31-year-old from Rainham, London, and a 33-year-old from London – have already been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise these men, witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log 1649 of July 13.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.