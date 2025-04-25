Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool businessman dedicated to improving workplaces for the neurodiverse is a finalist in a national awards event.

Joe Best has made the cut in the seventh Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.

Joe , who runs Perfect Support, is among those vying for one of the awards’ only two non-female categories - Inspirational Man of the Year.

He was among those selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, who were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Warwickshire, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony on June 5.

Changing corporate attitudes around neurodiversity awareness has become a personal mission for Joe, 53, whose mission is to increase mental health support and awareness in the workplace.

Despite leaving school with no qualifications and being diagnosed with dyslexia while at university, Joe went on to pass his Law degree at the age of 35 – followed by a Masters - and now plans to go on and do a PhD in Occupational Health and Wellbeing.

And seven years ago Joe came out of semi-retirement to establish Perfect Support, offering workplace wellbeing coaching strategies via a growing network of coaches across

specialisms including ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, autism, Bipolar Disorder,Tourette’s, stress, anxiety, depression and grief.

Perfect Support, through special coaches and assessors, looks at ways to make working environments more accommodating for those struggling with those issues, so

experiences at work are more positive.

Joe said: “I am delighted to be selected as a finalist for this national award, especially as one of the few men involved!”

“Some days it is easier to pat my head and rub my stomach than it is to focus on one single task. However, everything I have achieved is because of my neurodivergence, if I

can overcome educational challenges to be awarded a Masters in Law, I can accomplish anything. With this nomination, I like to think I’m flying the flag for everyone who has to live with being neurodiverse every day.”

The Awards were unveiled at The House of Commons in February. For the full list of finalists visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/finalists-2025/