I was in intensive care with Covid and wondered if I'd ever recover - but now things are better than ever
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blackpool man Adam Fishwick has prospered since the dark days of Covid - when he was on a ventilator for five weeks, fighting for is life.
Just three years on, 33 year old Adam says it is strange to look back at the time when the virus, still a relatively unknown quantity, struck him down at the prime of his life.
Now fully recovered and running a thriving business, he can recall lying in the hospital bed wondering if he would ever get out.
It was back in January 2021 that Adam, a fit and healthy 30 year old with no underlying health problems, contracted Covid.
Unexpectedly the father of two began to feel so ill he had to be taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance.
Adam's fiance Hayley Sharples, and their two children Owen and Olivia, spent an agonising month without him as he fought for his life on a ventilator in Blackpool Victoria Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
Hayley, a care assistant, had no idea what the future held for Adam, as she rang the hospital every day for updates on his condition.
But after a month in hospital, Adam was woken from his induced coma by medics, who managed to give Adam a tracheostomy, enabling air to enter the lungs without the venitalator.
And eventually he was finally allowed home, where Hayley helped nurse him back to health.
It was not an easy time, but as soon as he was able to, he married Hayley at Blackpool’s Wedding Chapel in Festival House, on the Promemade.
At the time the Covid restrictions meant the numbers attending the service had to be limited.
Adam, who has succeeded his dad in running the established firm Gary Fishwick Windows, recalls: “It came from nowhere, I’d had no other health problems.
“I remember feeling terrible and an ambulance taking me to hospital.
“At one point I was lying there and I wondered if I'd ever make it out of the hospital.
“Coming home felt great, I still wasn’t fully right but I wanted to marry Hayley.
“Today, things are great, I’ve got my own business and things are good. It’s strange to look back and see how things were back then.
“When I got Covid it really was a bad one”
Adam’s mum in-law, Linda Sharples, who works as deputy to manager Hayley at the Lytham Grange care home on Lytham Road, said: “Looking back on it, it was like something from a horror film.
“We had no idea that Adam would get so ill, so quickly.
“Even when he came out of hospital, Hayley had to devote so much care to him, it really knocked him for six.
“I look back at those pictures of him in intensive care and it’s shocking to see.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.