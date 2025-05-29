Blackpool man charged with number of sexual offences against children and women
A Blackpool man has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children and women.
Stuart Williams was charged following an investigation into historical sexual abuse.
The 58-year-old, of Moore Street, Blackpool, is accused of 14 offences.
These include:
- Three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.
- Attempted rape.
- Four counts of assault by penetration.
- Two counts of sexual assault.
- Two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
- Two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
These offences allegedly happened between 1983 and 2024 and largely in the Penwortham and Leyland areas.
Williams will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 19.