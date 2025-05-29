Blackpool man charged with number of sexual offences against children and women

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 18:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Blackpool man has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children and women.

Stuart Williams was charged following an investigation into historical sexual abuse.

The 58-year-old, of Moore Street, Blackpool, is accused of 14 offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A Blackpool man has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children and womenA Blackpool man has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children and women
A Blackpool man has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children and women | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

These include:

  • Three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.
  • Attempted rape.
  • Four counts of assault by penetration.
  • Two counts of sexual assault.
  • Two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
  • Two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

These offences allegedly happened between 1983 and 2024 and largely in the Penwortham and Leyland areas.

Williams will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice