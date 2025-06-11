Blackpool man charged following spree of burglaries in Thornton and Cleveleys
Police had appealed for help last week in locating Ross Chevreau, 29, as part of their investigation.
He was arrested in Blackpool yesterday.
Chevreau, of St Chads Road, Blackpool, was later charged with two counts of burglary of dwelling houses, one count of non-dwelling burglary and a burglary at the Co-Op store on Victoria Road East in Thornton.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.