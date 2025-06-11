Blackpool man charged following spree of burglaries in Thornton and Cleveleys

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Blackpool man has been charged following a series of burglaries in Thornton and Cleveleys.

Police had appealed for help last week in locating Ross Chevreau, 29, as part of their investigation.

He was arrested in Blackpool yesterday.

A Blackpool man has been charged following a series of burglariesA Blackpool man has been charged following a series of burglaries
A Blackpool man has been charged following a series of burglaries | Contributed

Chevreau, of St Chads Road, Blackpool, was later charged with two counts of burglary of dwelling houses, one count of non-dwelling burglary and a burglary at the Co-Op store on Victoria Road East in Thornton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:BlackpoolCo-OpLancashireLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice