A Blackpool man who was caught with a “paedophile manual” which “described how to sexually abuse children” has been jailed.

Matthew Matthiason is a registered sex offender having been convicted previously of making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children on multiple occasions.

Enquiries established the 39-year-old had been using multiple names he had not registered with police – in breach of his sex offender notification requirements.

When arrested for this in April, his home address was searched where a ‘paedophile manual’ made by Matthiason was located.

Officers said the manual described how to sexually abuse children.

Matthiason, formerly of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements and possession of the paedophile manual.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday where he was jailed for ten months.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancashire Police monitor sex offenders in the community and won't hesitate to take action against them if they breach the restrictions placed upon them by the courts.

“We will fully investigate any concerns or safeguarding issues which are raised.”