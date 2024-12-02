Blackpool man, 60, arrested after £10,000 worth of model trains stolen during burglary in Cleveleys

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:41 BST

A man, 60, was arrested after £10,000 worth of model trains were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleys.

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Stockdove Way at around 4.15pm on Sunday.

A “precious collection” of model trains worth £10,000 were stolen.

A “precious collection” of model trains worth £10,000 were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleysplaceholder image
A “precious collection” of model trains worth £10,000 were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleys | Lancashire Police

A 60-year-old man from Blackpool was later arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Fortunately, the vast majority of the model trains collection has been recovered and returned to the owner.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 739 of November 17.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

