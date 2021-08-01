Blackpool man, 22, dies after jumping into sea to save struggling woman

Alex Gibson died on Friday while trying to save another person from the sea

Alex Gibson, 22, of Park Road, entered the sea near the Metropole Hotel on Princess Parade at around 4.20am on Friday.

His family said he was on a night out with his friends when he noticed the female in trouble in the water and sprung into action - despite being unable to swim himself.

His aunt Kaz McDevitt, 40, said: "The other person managed to crawl out, but Alex couldn't even swim. I wasn't surprised that he did it. It wasn't out of character for Alex, because he was such a genuine, caring person. I wouldn't expect anything less from Alex. He would put someone else before himself any time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had so many friends, so many people are devastated. He was a great lad, he never missed a day of work in his life.

"We're a very close-knit family. It hasn't quite hit me yet because I'm trying to stay strong for everybody, but I'm devastated. I'm not sleeping, I'm not eating, and I'm still going to work because I can't stand sitting in all day thinking about it. It will just drive me crazy. Everybody is heartbroken.

"Alex was just so good. He didn't deserve to die that way.

"He was one of those people you don't meet many of in your life - and I'm not just saying that because I'm his aunt. He was a really genuine, kind person."

Alex, a former Unity Academy student, worked at C Fresh fish and chip shop on Lytham Road.

He was an animal lover, and Kaz said 'alarm bells' started ringing when he did not return home to feed his pet parakeets on Friday morning. Later that day, police visited the family to break the tragic news.

Flowers, buckets and balloons in memory of Alex have been placed on the seafront behind the Metropole Hotel, and an online fundraiser has been set up to pay for his funeral.His friend Hamish Howitt said he was "a true hero" who was "a beautiful, caring, loving, son, brother and friend to all who knew him."

Abbey Poole said: "RIP Alex, a true hero."

A HM coastguard spokesman said: "We attended an incident in Blackpool at that time (the early hours of Friday). We received a call from Lancashire police with an update on the casualty, and it was confirmed that he died. As it was a fatality, the police will be responsible for dealing with it."

Blackpool RNLI also attended.