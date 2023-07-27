News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool magistrates hears St Annes care home worker used dementia sufferer's bank card to buy cigarettes

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Dalziel Eccleston, 23, of Rear Woodlands Road, Ansdell used the old man’s card to buy cigarettes.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

A 23-year-old rest home care worker used an elderly resident's bank card illegally.

But the victim's family became suspicious when they saw a transaction at 10.45pm at a St Annes corner shop.

Investigations revealed Eccleston in the shop caught on CCTV.

District Judge Richard Jepson told Eccleston: "My first instinct is to send you tho prison for a long time.

"You took advantage of an old man with dementia and then tried to blame another member of staff.

“You should not be allowed to work with vulnerable people again.”

Eccleston was found guilty at an earlier trial.

He was given a 26 week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must also do 200 hours unpaid work and follow a 26 week curfew.

His lawyer Sue Mugford said: "He has lost his job “

