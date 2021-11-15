Blackpool Lifeboats deployed in early hours of the morning after reports of a 'person in the sea'
A lifeboat from Blackpool was called to search for a person spotted in the sea near the Metropole Hotel at around 3.05am today.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:32 pm
It was called off after the person was found safe ‘elsewhere’, an RNLI spokesman said.
Police also attended, as did the Coastguard, which said the service - recently hit by a number of resignations of disgruntled volunteers upset by how it is now being run - no longer comments ‘on incidents which have involved a concern for welfare’.