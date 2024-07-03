Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool landlord has been fined and handed a suspended jail term over fire safety issues which potentially put tenants’ lives at risk.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) successfully prosecuted Mohammed Asif Khan for failing to comply with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

Mr Khan pleaded guilty to two breaches at 25 Bond Street, in South Shore.

On 19 June 2019, fire safety officers inspected the property as part of a multiagency inspection, and issued a Prohibition Notice on the first floor flat in the premises. The premises was occupied at the time by a tenant of Mr Khan’s.

The two offences to which Mr Khan pleaded guilty to were:

Failure to take such general fire safety precautions so as to ensure the safety of tenants.

Failure to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment.

Outside Mohammed Asif Khan's property on Bond Street, Blackpool. Photo: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service | Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire officers said these breaches posed a serious threat to the life and safety of the occupier and anyone else who may visit the property.

As a result, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service prosecuted Mr Mohammed Asif Khan for his failure to comply with the fire safety order and he pleaded guilty on May 21 this year.

He was sentenced on Monday July 1 at Preston Crown Court, where MrKhan was sentenced to the following.

· Five months to be served concurrently, suspended for eighteen months.

· Three hundred hours Community Service.

· Twenty days rehabilitation.

Fire risk - inside Mohammed Asif Khan's property on Bond Street, Blackpool | Lancashire Fre and rescue Service

· A fine of £7,500 for failure to comply with the above articles of the Fire Safety Order.

· He was also ordered to pay £23,120 in costs to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Ian Armistead, Protection Department Group Manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Mr. Mohammed Asif Khan is responsible for these premises and has a legal duty to ensure a safe environment for those who use them. We hope this prosecution ensures that his properties meet legal standards.

"As part of our ongoing effort to make Lancashire safer, our fire safety enforcement teams are actively identifying other dangerous premises. We hope the custodial sentence in this case sends a clear message that fire safety is paramount. The inadequate fire safety measures and management in this instance could have resulted in serious injury or loss of life, leaving us no choice but to take action.

"Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is committed to working with those who are willing to address fire safety issues, and we will continue to support businesses in complying with the Fire Safety Order.