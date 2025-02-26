Blackpool landau driver has licence suspended after being surprised to discover this was an offence

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 17:04 BST

A Blackpool landau driver has been temporarily banned from picking up the reins after being caught using a mobile phone while in charge of their horse and carriage.

The driver, who has not been named, had their horse drawn hackney carriage licence suspended for 12 weeks by Blackpool Council following a town hall hearing.

It is against the council's policy to use a mobile phone while operating a landau
It is against the council’s policy to use a mobile phone while operating a landau | National World

They said they had not realised they had committed an offence, but it is against the council's licensing policy to use a mobile phone while driving one of the carriages which are a frequent sight on the Promenade.

Appearing before a meeting of the council's public protection sub-committee, which was held behind closed doors, the licence holder said they had not realised they had broken any rules when caught on a call.

Minutes just published from the meeting held on January 14 this year, say enforcement officers had called for the licence to be revoked completely.

The minutes say "these offences and conduct displayed presented a serious public safety issue" and called into question the driver's "fitness and propriety to remain licensed."

Following representations made to the sub-committee it emerged the licence holder "did not understand that the licensing policy prohibited use of mobile phone whilst operating a horse drawn hackney carriage."

After considering the case, the sub-committee felt the licence holder "had not sufficiently demonstrated their appreciation of the serious nature of the concerns raised" and so it was decided to suspend the licence for 12 weeks "to ensure future compliance."

Related topics:BlackpoolEnforcement Officers

