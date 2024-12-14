Blackpool kit man and ex cop accused of blackmailing millionaire owner of Robbie Williams’ football club
Former police hostage negotiator and Blackpool native Duncan Whitehead, 54, allegedly threatened to release damaging information about Port Vale’s 67-year-old owner Carol Shanahan if she did not hand over £15,000, according to The Sun.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Carol and her husband Kevin, who have owned the League Two club since 2019, turned Whitehead over to the police last October, but it has not yet been revealed what Whitehead was allegedly threatening to reveal about Ms Shanahan.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Shanahan, who earned her £10m fortune by founding the financial tech giant Synectics Solutions back in the 1990s, is also an associate of Take That’s Robbie Williams, who is Port Vale’s most famous fan. The 50-year-old Williams was made president earlier this year, but has no role in the club’s operation.
Whitehead appeared at North Staffordshire magistrates court last month but has yet to enter a plea. He will appear at Stoke-on-Trent crown court on January 5.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
He previously served as a Lancashire Constabulary police officer from 1992 to 2014 but resigned to start a mental health charity before going on to work as a kit man for a string of lower league clubs, eventually joining Port Vale two years ago. A part-time writer, he also works as a private security guard.
Be sure not to miss...
The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.