Blackpool is the cheapest town centre in UK for renting shop space - but can it save small businesses?
But whether this is enough to help small independent shops in the town to be able to survive is another question.
Last year saw an average of 14 shop closures per day in the UK due to rising operating costs and high overheads.
As the high street continues to decline, launching a successful retail business has become more challenging than ever.
Both the current Labour Government and its Conservative predecessor have tried to ‘talk up’ the high street and various initiatives have been offered.
But is there a future for bricks and mortar businesses, in the face of the cost of living crisis and competition from online shops with much lower overheads?
According to the survey by card experts Capital on Tap, Blackpool offers the most affordable retail space in the UK, with rental costs as low as £0.39 per square foot per month.
However, at Kelly’s Baby Boutique, at 118-120 Church Street, the past six months have been so grim that the owners of this small independent shop fear the business may have to close by the end of the year.
Kelly Wallace, 37, said: “I opened this shop with my husband just under two years ago and opening my own shop was always my dream.
“But the last six months ahe been so tough that once everything is paid, I;ve not been able to make a acuaul living.
“Thigs started to slip last november but this year has been even tougher.
“I honestly think that the cost of living has a lot to do with it - people just don;t have the money for the little extras.”
The shop offers unusual baby clothing - “fancy stuff” from Portugal and Spain and hand-crocheted items made by Kelly herself.
She said: “You can’t beat the experience of visiting a real, bricks and mortar shop - the face to face contact, being able to see the items for real, instead of on a screen.
“For me, it is still the best way to shop, but running a high street shop is so tough at the moment.”
