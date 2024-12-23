Blackpool institution on the brink as appeal launched to save it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established Blackpool institution is facing the prospect of folding - and an appeal has gone out to help save it.

Blackpool Brass Band has represented the resort in numerous competiions, has provided stirring music for local events and offered a platform for talented musicianship in the town for many decades.

But a combination of factors has seen its membership decline in recent years.

Numbers are curretly so low that it is feared the band’s future existance is in question.

Struggle since Covid

A spokesman said: “Since Covid most brass bands have struggled to recover. People found other things to do, and didn’t return, children have missed out on music lessons, and this has left bands depleted in numbers.

“Blackpool Brass is no exception to this however, we are now starting to worry about the long term effects this will have for us.

“The band has been fortunate to obtain the temporary MD services of Chris Andrews so we’ve been able to carry out our 2024 engagements.

“We have taken every step we can think of to encourage members! But now its desperate and the band is coming close to calling it a day. We, like many bands have relied on our long standing friendships and help from other bands who have helped us to fulfil our obligations.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who has ever played a brass instrument to consider picking it up again and coming down to see us. We even have instruments we can loan out.

“We are currently are rehearsing on Tuesday evenings in a great social setting at Bispham Cons Club. Some of us meet on a Friday to play in a small band, so if someone can only come once a week that’s not a problem.”

“We are also hoping to combine with the learners from the Over Wyre Band led by John Squires-Evans.

“If you think you can help, please get in touch!”

Training band for children and adults

There is a training band for children and adults on Tuesdays from 6.30pm-7.30pm, this caters for complete beginners to have a go. The senior band is for more experienced players.

The band woul welcome anyone who has perhaps not played for a while or has just moved to the area and is looking for a band to join.

The spokesman added: “We would love for you to come and see us! We have a reputation for friendliness second to none and often have ex-members pop back to see us. If they’re in the area of if we have a social night.

If you think you can help please contact the band on our website or facebook messenger on the bands page at [email protected] or [email protected]

History:

The band first formed in November 1966 when ten players got together in a public house called the Belle Vue on Whitegate Drive Blackpool. They had no instruments, music or stands, just the sheer determination to form their new band.

When it first formed it was originally known as the Blackpool Town Band and with the generous help of a well known instrument company in Manchester (who

loaned them the use of instruments), they went on the streets of Blackpool over the Christmas period, and raised enough money for a deposit on a new set of instruments.

Founder members Mike Walker and Gordon McPhee have since sadly passed away.