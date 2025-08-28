Ticket holders for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been warned that entry to the event is not guaranteed.

The showpiece night takes place this Friday (August 29), with singer Olly Murs set to headline and flick the switch on six miles of Illuminations.

Around 24,000 free tickets were released via the VisitBlackpool website, but organisers say the arena is operating on a first-come, first-served basis - meaning some ticket-holders may be turned away.

Entry rules

There is strictly no admission without a ticket, which applies to all attendees including children and carers.

A disclaimer on the VisitBlackpool website warns: “Unfortunately, your ticket does not guarantee you entry and you are recommended to be in the arena by 8.15pm at the latest. Entry after this time may be refused.

“As tickets are complimentary, people often request more than they need, so we have to issue more tickets than there are places available to allow for this.

“We do consider carefully how many extra tickets to issue, but we recommend that you arrive in good time to be sure that you are not disappointed.

“Entry into the premises is on a first come, first served basis.”

Can I go without a ticket?

Yes. The Tower Festival Headland arena requires an e-ticket, but organisers have confirmed you don’t need a ticket to enjoy the show.

A live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier, with big screens showing all the performances and the moment Olly Murs flicks the switch.

Visitors can also take in the famous Blackpool atmosphere as the Illuminations light up the seafront.

What time does it start?

Gates open at 4pm, with performances starting around 5.30pm.

The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm and remain lit until 1am.

They will then shine nightly from 8pm, with earlier switch-on times as the nights draw in.

On the final day, January 4, they will be on from 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

Where will it take place?

The Switch-On concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower.

Who is switching them on?

Popstar Olly Murs will perform an hour-long set on stage at the Tower Festival Headland before flipping the switch.

Olly Murs will be joined by X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, rock band Toploader and local Blackpool talent.