Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE: Crowds gather as Olly Murs prepares to light up town
The biggest event in the resort’s calendar is here, with the seafront transformed into a huge celebration filled with music, dancing and entertainment.
Fresh from his UK arena tour, Olly will take to the stage on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland for a free, hour-long performance before flicking the switch to launch six miles of dazzling lights.
He’ll be joined by English rock band Toploader, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, plus a special ‘Blackpool Introduces’ showcase spotlighting some of the best local talent.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from the event:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE
5,4,3,2,1.... And Blackpool Illuminations are on!
Pop star Olly Murs has pulled the lever and switched on Blackpool Illuminations for the 2025 season. The resort marked the occasion with an epic firework display behind the tower.
12 vibrant pictures of pop royalty Olly Murs delighting crowds at Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Switch on
Pop star Olly Murs has blown away crowds at Blackpool’s big illuminations switch on party.
Watch as Olly Murs arrives in resort for Switch On & meets himself
It’s official... Pop royalty has landed in Blackpool for the big 2025 switch on.
XFactor favourite Lousia Johnson has taken to the stage
It’s hard to believe it was 2015 when Lousia won X Factor!
29 fabulous pictures of the crowd enjoying Blackpool Illumination Switch On party 2025
Thousands of people are packed onto Blackpool Promenade to enjoy the 2025 switch on party.
Toploader have just finished their set at Illuminations Switch On party
The fans were delighted to see Toploader perform this evening on Blackpool Prom.
It's actually emotional - Blackpool Illuminations somehow comeback shining brighter each year
Leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Lynn Williams talks about the importance of the illuminations at teh switch on party.
The action is underway at Illumination Switch On 2025
The crowds are being entertained....
Fans share their excitement
Olly Murs fans have travelled from across the UK to see him perform and switch on Blackpool Illuminations
It’s the night they have all been waiting for!
Watch music fans arrive for Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2025
Music fans are braving the wind to grab their spot to see pop royalty Olly Murs switch on Blackpool Illuminations.
I got a first look at Blackpool illuminations 2025 - I've never seen a fire-breathing dragon before
A dazzling lineup of new installations were revealed at a preview event at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks facility.
Find the full story by clicking HERE.
Exclusive chat with rockband Toploader ahead of their Illuminations Switch-On performance
Toploader’s guitarist Dan Hipgrave chatted to us all about their upcoming performance and his memories of Blackpool.
Find the full interview by clicking HERE.
35 brilliant pictures from the Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run
The Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run saw 4,000 people take part.
Find the full picture gallery by clicking HERE.
My mum told me I just had to do the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On show, says Louisa Johnson
With the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On tonight, see what one of the star performers on the night had to say in an exclusive chat.
Find the full interview with Louisa Johnson by clicking HERE.
Exclusive chat with Olly Murs ahead of tonight's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On
We had an exclusive chat with the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On headliner Olly Murs.
Find the full interview by clicking HERE.
Can I still enjoy the Illuminations Switch-On 2025 without a ballot ticket?
The biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar – the Illuminations Switch-On – is here!
But if you missed out on the ticket ballot, can you still join in?
Click HERE to find out everything you need to know.
19 amazing pictures from Ride the Lights 2025
Blackpool hosted one of the most magical nights on its calendar with the return of Ride The Lights, giving cyclists a sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations along the six-mile Promenade.
Find the full picture gallery by clicking HERE.