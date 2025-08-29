Live

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE: Crowds gather as Olly Murs prepares to light up town

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Thousands are expected to pack the Promenade tonight as singer Olly Murs prepares to switch on the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

The biggest event in the resort’s calendar is here, with the seafront transformed into a huge celebration filled with music, dancing and entertainment.

Fresh from his UK arena tour, Olly will take to the stage on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland for a free, hour-long performance before flicking the switch to launch six miles of dazzling lights.

He’ll be joined by English rock band Toploader, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, plus a special ‘Blackpool Introduces’ showcase spotlighting some of the best local talent.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from the event:

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE

21:31 BST

5,4,3,2,1.... And Blackpool Illuminations are on!

Pop star Olly Murs has pulled the lever and switched on Blackpool Illuminations for the 2025 season. The resort marked the occasion with an epic firework display behind the tower.

21:21 BST

12 vibrant pictures of pop royalty Olly Murs delighting crowds at Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Switch on

Pop star Olly Murs has blown away crowds at Blackpool’s big illuminations switch on party.

19:49 BST

Watch as Olly Murs arrives in resort for Switch On & meets himself

It’s official... Pop royalty has landed in Blackpool for the big 2025 switch on.

19:30 BST

XFactor favourite Lousia Johnson has taken to the stage

It’s hard to believe it was 2015 when Lousia won X Factor!

19:24 BST

29 fabulous pictures of the crowd enjoying Blackpool Illumination Switch On party 2025

Thousands of people are packed onto Blackpool Promenade to enjoy the 2025 switch on party.

18:51 BST

Toploader have just finished their set at Illuminations Switch On party

The fans were delighted to see Toploader perform this evening on Blackpool Prom.

18:43 BST

It's actually emotional - Blackpool Illuminations somehow comeback shining brighter each year

Leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Lynn Williams talks about the importance of the illuminations at teh switch on party.

17:22 BST

The action is underway at Illumination Switch On 2025

The crowds are being entertained....

17:18 BST

Fans share their excitement

17:14 BST

Olly Murs fans have travelled from across the UK to see him perform and switch on Blackpool Illuminations

It’s the night they have all been waiting for!

16:52 BST

Watch music fans arrive for Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2025

Music fans are braving the wind to grab their spot to see pop royalty Olly Murs switch on Blackpool Illuminations.

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:49 BST

I got a first look at Blackpool illuminations 2025 - I've never seen a fire-breathing dragon before

A dazzling lineup of new installations were revealed at a preview event at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks facility.

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:47 BSTUpdated 13:47 BST

Exclusive chat with rockband Toploader ahead of their Illuminations Switch-On performance

Toploader’s guitarist Dan Hipgrave chatted to us all about their upcoming performance and his memories of Blackpool.

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:43 BST

35 brilliant pictures from the Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run

The Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run saw 4,000 people take part.

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:41 BST

My mum told me I just had to do the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On show, says Louisa Johnson

With the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On tonight, see what one of the star performers on the night had to say in an exclusive chat.

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:40 BST

Exclusive chat with Olly Murs ahead of tonight's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On

We had an exclusive chat with the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On headliner Olly Murs.

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:38 BSTUpdated 17:08 BST

Can I still enjoy the Illuminations Switch-On 2025 without a ballot ticket?

The biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar – the Illuminations Switch-On – is here!

But if you missed out on the ticket ballot, can you still join in?

Fri, 29 Aug, 2025, 13:23 BST

19 amazing pictures from Ride the Lights 2025

Blackpool hosted one of the most magical nights on its calendar with the return of Ride The Lights, giving cyclists a sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations along the six-mile Promenade.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
