Go behind the scenes of Blackpool Illuminations and meet the people who have helped to light up the famous resort, in a brand new TV programme.

An exclusive show (click to play trailer above) looks at the work and preparation that takes place in the build-up to the Blackpool Illuminations season.

Tourism bosses and designers tell Shots! TV why the famous lights are so important to the resort, during an exclusive look inside the Lightworks factory, where the tableau’s are crafted.

In the 24-minute show, Iain Lynn also visits Blackpool Promenade to meet some of the workers who brave the coastal winds to erect the towering tableau’s, ready for the autumn switch-on.

During the second part of the documentary, Iain speaks to cyclists who have turned out in colourful and wacky costumes for the annual Ride The Lights bike ride, before a final visit to the Tower Headland for the big switch-on event with Mel B, Ella Henderson and entertainment from local acts, including the Upbeat Rock Academy and House Of Wingz.

Where can I watch Illuminating Blackpool?

Tune in when the episode airs on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October 2024 at 11.30AM (GMT), as part of a special edition Documentary Weekend. It is available on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

You can also watch the full 24 minute episode free online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52592138 .