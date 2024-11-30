Blackpool has been identified as the town most obsessed with owning luxury items, according to a new study.

The research, by mystery box site, Cases.gg, named the towns and cities where Brits are most fixated on owning the finest things in life - and the resort tops the list.

As part of the investigation, the team analysed over 120 search terms related to luxury items, such as ‘best luxury cars 2024’, ‘affordable luxury watch brands’, and ‘best designer clothing brands’, to identify the towns and cities where luxury is most sought after.

Blackpool residents are the most fixated on luxury items, says a new study | National World

According to the findings, Blackpool is the most luxury-obsessed. The town averaged 234.79 searches per 100,000 residents, which is a whopping 72 per cent higher than the national average of 136.73 searches per 100,000 residents.

In Blackpool, the most popular search term related to luxury items was ‘luxury jewellery,’ with 73 average monthly searches.

‘Luxury watches’ and ‘luxury cars’ were the second and third most common search terms, with 53 and 26 average monthly searches, respectively.

The most common search terms related to luxury items are ‘luxury cars’ and ‘luxury vinyl flooring.’

The report does not include stats which show that Blackpool also has some of the most deprived areas in the country.

This Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, seen in Blackpool last year as part of a promotion, is exactly the kind of luxry item the resort's resorts fixate on, says the new study | Natioal World

At the other end of the scale, Rotherham expressed the least interest in owning luxury items, with only 56.5 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents – 59% below the UK average, followed by Gateshead up in the North East.

After Blackpool, Worcester had the second-highest rate of searches, with 196.75 searches per 100,000 residents—44per cent above the UK average.

‘Luxury cars,’ ‘luxury vinyl flooring,’ and ‘luxury brands’ were the most popular search terms related to luxury items in Worcester, with 23, 19, and 12 average monthly searches, respectively.

Third is Reading, where residents search for luxury items 42 per cent more than the typical Brit, with 193.06 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

‘Luxury vinyl flooring’ was the top search term related to luxury items in Reading, with 32 average monthly searches. It was followed by ‘luxury brands’ and ‘luxury cars’, with 25 and 21 average monthly searches, respectively.

Top 10 most luxury-obsessed towns and cities

Blackpool is shown to be easilty top of the list of most wealth-obsessed town and cities, according to the study. Image: Cases.gg | Cases.gg

Commenting on the findings, Gabriele Asaro, Head of Research at Cases.gg, says,

“The top search term related to luxury items in the UK is ‘luxury cars’, with a whopping 4,493 average monthly searches.

“While it is expected that Brits would be keen to own fancy cars, the next most popular luxury item is more surprising.

“Luxury vinyl flooring’ is the second most common search term in the UK, with 3,932 average monthly searches.

“The high volume of searches for this specific flooring suggests that this is a popular luxury trend in interior design and will likely be found in many high-end homes.”