A scuffle broke out on Blackpol promenade when a hunger strike protester and his wife came into conflict with an opponent of the campaign.

Paul Durant, who says he is now into his 34th day of going without solid food in protest at the Government, was with wife Pauline when the incident occurred on Saturday (August 31).

Mr Durant, campaigning against illegal immigrants and Government plans to stringently means-test the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, says the man took exception to him flying the Israeli flag next to the deckchair where he sits most days.

The great grandfather has a spot close to Blackpool Cenoptaph War Memorial and also close to the Britannia Hotel, which has been housing asylum seekers.

Mr Durant alleges that the man was verbally abusive to the couple, which prompted his 77 year old wife to tell the man to leave before kicking out at him.

The man then pushed her over before being led away by another man.

Mrs Durant and an objector to the campaign by her husband Paul (right). | Third party/National World | Thir party/National World

This incident was captured on a video link on Mr Durant’s social media page, showing the clash between Mrs Durant and the objector.

Mr Durant, 78, said: “He was a huge man and he was having a go about the protest and the Israeli flag.

“ I know not everyone agrees with me, but I have a right to make a protest and I believe in it.”

Mrs Durant said: “I don’t normally behave like that but I just wanted him to stop it and go away.”

Mr Durant added that he flew the Israeli flag in tribute to Jewish friends he had known in Blackpool but objectors say the flag suggests support for the Israel government's controversial conflict in Gaza.

Mr Durant said he had made a complaint to the police about the man but had not been given a log number.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said they did not appear to have a record of the incident.