Blackpool house fire under investigation

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore rushed to the scene in Patterdale Avenue at around 8.30am today (July 1).

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A ventilation unit was then used to clear the property of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause was opened, the fire service said.

