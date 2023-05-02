News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool house fire leaves casualty needing hospital treatment

Fire crews tackled a house fire in Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, May 2).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:08 BST

Three engines and their crews from Blackpool and South Shore stations were called to the home in Hornby Road at around 10.44am.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-filled property and extinguish the fire.

One casualty made it safely outside and was treated by ambulance crews after suffering minor smoke inhalation. It is not clear whether they were taken to hospital.

Blackpool crews tackled a fire at a home in Hornby Road this morning (Tuesday, May 2)
Crews remained in attendance until the early afternoon to make the scene safe.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Statement from Lancashire fire service

A fire service spokesman said: “Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a domestic property fire on Hornby Road, Blackpool.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty was passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service due to minor smoke inhalation.”

