Blackpool's The Royal Carlton Hotel on the promenade for sale for £1.1 million
The Royal Carlton Hotel located at 343-347 South Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ has gone on the market for £1.1 million.
The three star sea-front hotel boasts 40 bedrooms, a lounge bar and dining space - currently set up for 74 covers - and a sizable external trading area to the front, which is split level, in a terraced style.
Presented in an Art-Deco style, The Royal Carlton Hotel comprises an end-terrace three storey purpose-built hotel which is only one mile south of Blackpool Tower and 0.6 miles north of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, two of the main tourist attractions in the area.
In the listing, estate agents Christie & Co said: “The property is relatively modern and presented in good repair and decorative order in a style and layout commensurate with this type of promenade hotel and in our opinion the hotel does not require major capital investment over and above normal repairs, maintenance and redecoration.”
The estate agents listing also features 19 photos of the property, which you can view on Rightmove here.
To find out more about The Royal Carlton Hotel or to express interest in buying it, contact Christie & Co Hotels.
