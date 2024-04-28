Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool hotel has been named in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels for a third year in a row.

Is this Blackpool’s best hotel?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fossil Tree Hotel, 100 Queen's Promenade, has ranked 11th for best Small and Boutique Hotels in the UK, with reviewers praising its welcoming atmosphere and warm service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysing 12 months of review data for over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site, winners span nine categories from the definitive Top Hotels through to All Inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, Family-Friendly, Luxury, Small and Boutique. The adults-only hotel caters for all kinds of breakfast, has free car parking, and is within “touching distance” of the main attractions in Blackpool. It has also previously been voted as the ‘Best Seaview Hotel and Guesthouse in England’ for three consecutive years.

The adults-only hotel caters for all kinds of breakfast, has free car parking, and is within “touching distance” of the main attractions in Blackpool.

The hotel boasts a five star rating on Tripadvisor with guests saying it is ‘fabulously homely’ and ‘the only place to stay for a wonderful break in Blackpool’. Owner Chris Rinder and his wife Christine have run the business for six years and have completed a full refurbishment since purchasing the building. He said: “We didn’t think we would win this year so this is amazing.

“I think the key to being successful is a combination of a nice environment, alongside keeping the consistency of people’s high standards which constantly evolve every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That and the fact that we have really nice guests who take the time to leave us kind reviews.”

Chris added the hotel has the key feature of being a ‘tranquil place to stay, in what is quite a chaotic place’. Dan Mitchell, Vice President and General Manager Hotels, Tripadvisor, said: “Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience.