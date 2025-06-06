A Blackpool hotel has been ordered to stop trading after being slapped with an emergency prohibition order over safety concerns - including live wires.

Council officials put a notice up outside the OYO Blarney Stone Hotel , on Alexandra Road in South Shore , to publicly show that they are taking legal action against the establishment.

The notice cites four areas of concern - electrical hazards, fire safety issues, structural collapse and food safety.

An Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) is a legal action taken by a local housing authority to immediately prohibit the use of a residential property (or part of it) when a category 1 hazard exists and poses an imminent risk of serious harm to the health or safety of the occupants.

It's designed for situations requiring swift action to protect residents from immediate danger and usually means the property must cease being used until the issues have been satisfactorily addressed.

The hotel is owned by Oyo Rooms, also known as OYO Hotels & Homes, a large Indian multinational hospitality chain that franchises and leases hotels, homes, and other living spaces.

It owns several properties in Blackpool.

The OYO Blarney Stone has been generally panned in reviews, with a string of 1-star ratings on Google and even some calls for it to be shut down.

What are the issues?

Electrical hazards - Various open sockets and fittings which have been tested to be live wires which are not covered.

Fire - The means of escape are compromised in the event of an emergency.

Structural collapse - The ceiling to the bathroom in the basement has collapsed and there is evidence joists have been compromised

Food safety - there are no means of cooking facilities for the residents of the rooms in the main building.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Our Housing Enforcement and Health and Safety Team conducted a joint visit on May 30 and served Emergency Prohibition Orders (EPO's) in relation to disrepair and Health & Safety concerns.

“The enforcement notices will not be revoked until the property is made safe. Planning Enforcement Officers will also investigate the use of the property. “

Oyo Rooms has been approached for a comment