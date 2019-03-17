Blackpool hotel catches fire due to log burner

A Blackpool hotel caught fire this morning due to a log burner.

The incident happened at a hotel on the Promenade shortly after midnight.

Four fire crews from Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes were called to the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Four engines from Blackpool, South Shore, St Annes and the aerial ladder platform platform attended a fire involving a log burner at roof level in a hotel on the promenade.

"Firefighters used one hose reel and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control. Crews were at the scene for fifty minutes."