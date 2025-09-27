Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ CT department has been recognised nationally for the high quality of its imaging, winning a HeartFlow CT Quality Award.

The award highlights the department’s dedication to excellence and the crucial role it plays in diagnosing complex heart conditions for patients across the region.

The CT department provides specialist cardiac imaging services supported by both radiologist and radiographer led sessions.

With demand for cardiac CT referrals steadily increasing, the team has continued to maintain high standards of care ensuring patients receive accurate and timely diagnoses.

The recent addition of a state-of-the-art CT scanner has been a game-changer for the department. The new system offers four times the resolution of the previous scanner and can capture high-quality images in a single heartbeat, even for patients with complicated cardiac conditions.

This advanced technology has directly contributed to the department being recognised with the prestigious HeartFlow award.

CT Imaging Manager, Ben Ward said: "As a tertiary cardiac centre performing over 2,500 cardiac CT scans each year, this recognition is especially significant, showcasing the high standard of imaging we provide.

“The new cardiac CT scanner has been truly transformative, allowing our team to deliver images of exceptional clarity and accuracy.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our CT team, whose commitment makes a real difference to patient care."

HeartFlow is an AI-powered tool that uses CT imaging to generate a 3D model of the heart. This technology helps clinicians assess blood flow and identify blockages without the need for invasive procedures like interventional coronary angiography.

A spokesperson for HeartFlow said: "The HeartFlow CT Quality Award recognises the entire imaging team for their excellence in cardiovascular imaging, passing our very high metrics on CT quality.

“The team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has a fantastic facility and processes that are ahead of the curve, enabling the best care and guidance for their patient population. We are honoured to provide our technology and support the patient journey."