A team of Trinity Hospice fundraisers have pushed themselves to the limit by taking on a gruelling 12km military-style assault course and raising thousands of pounds to support local hospice care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group made up of Head of Fundraising Linzi Warburton, Events Fundraiser Danny Hickes, Individual Giving Fundraiser Esther Lowe and External Communications Manager Becky Ferguson - joined 30 participants at the Born Survivor event in Gisburn on Saturday.

Together the teams have raised an incredible £12,715 so far with donations still coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To boost their own total the hospice team, who nicknamed themselves the Trinity Thundercats in tribute to the charity’s 1980s origins, held a cake sale, prize draw and football cards fundraiser that generated over £1,300 before tackling the mud-soaked course.

Born Survivor is billed as the UK’s toughest mud run designed by Royal Marines and featuring 28 obstacles across 12 demanding kilometres.

From river crossings and rat holes to fire pits and the world’s fastest obstacle slide, participants faced a true test of grit, stamina and teamwork.

Esther said: “This year is Trinity’s 40th anniversary and with a couple of our team celebrating the same milestone, we wanted to take on something unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We laughed, cheered each other on and somehow kept smiling through some very tough challenges.”

Trinity Hospice which took part in Born Survivor at the weekend, raising £1,300 and contributing to a total of over £12,700. | Trinity Hospice

Danny, who also organised the event for the hospice, said: “Normally we’re behind the scenes, supporting others in their fundraising, so it was really special to stand alongside our supporters in our anniversary year and experience it first-hand.”

Linzi said: “It was exhausting but incredible. We’ve always admired the lengths our supporters go to, but living it ourselves brought that admiration to another level.

“The money raised will help fund our Hospice at Home service, providing vital care to patients at night when other services are unavailable - that kept us motivated every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said: “Everyone who donated, baked, or encouraged us played a huge part in this achievement. Knowing we’ve made a difference to local hospice care is something we’ll always be proud of.”

Other Trinity fundraising teams included RNS Publications, Tandem Bank, HMP Legends from Kirkham Prison, the Gally Twins and the Seaside Sparklers - all proving themselves true Born Survivors for hospice care.