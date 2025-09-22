Blackpool hospice fundraisers hail achievement after muddy challenge boosts charity by nearly £13,000
The group made up of Head of Fundraising Linzi Warburton, Events Fundraiser Danny Hickes, Individual Giving Fundraiser Esther Lowe and External Communications Manager Becky Ferguson - joined 30 participants at the Born Survivor event in Gisburn on Saturday.
Together the teams have raised an incredible £12,715 so far with donations still coming in.
To boost their own total the hospice team, who nicknamed themselves the Trinity Thundercats in tribute to the charity’s 1980s origins, held a cake sale, prize draw and football cards fundraiser that generated over £1,300 before tackling the mud-soaked course.
Born Survivor is billed as the UK’s toughest mud run designed by Royal Marines and featuring 28 obstacles across 12 demanding kilometres.
From river crossings and rat holes to fire pits and the world’s fastest obstacle slide, participants faced a true test of grit, stamina and teamwork.
Esther said: “This year is Trinity’s 40th anniversary and with a couple of our team celebrating the same milestone, we wanted to take on something unforgettable.
“We laughed, cheered each other on and somehow kept smiling through some very tough challenges.”
Danny, who also organised the event for the hospice, said: “Normally we’re behind the scenes, supporting others in their fundraising, so it was really special to stand alongside our supporters in our anniversary year and experience it first-hand.”
Linzi said: “It was exhausting but incredible. We’ve always admired the lengths our supporters go to, but living it ourselves brought that admiration to another level.
“The money raised will help fund our Hospice at Home service, providing vital care to patients at night when other services are unavailable - that kept us motivated every step of the way.”
Becky said: “Everyone who donated, baked, or encouraged us played a huge part in this achievement. Knowing we’ve made a difference to local hospice care is something we’ll always be proud of.”
Other Trinity fundraising teams included RNS Publications, Tandem Bank, HMP Legends from Kirkham Prison, the Gally Twins and the Seaside Sparklers - all proving themselves true Born Survivors for hospice care.